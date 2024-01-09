Creditcoin (CTC) Trading 23.2% Lower Over Last Week

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00001181 BTC on major exchanges. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $173.05 million and $196.56 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 23.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00006965 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000048 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 65.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,916,158 coins and its circulating supply is 313,628,928 coins. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

