CropEnergies (ETR:CE2) Shares Up 0.2%

CropEnergies AG (ETR:CE2 – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €11.54 ($12.68) and last traded at €11.52 ($12.66). 135,855 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €11.50 ($12.64).

CropEnergies Trading Up 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of €8.74 and a 200 day moving average price of €8.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.68.

CropEnergies Company Profile

CropEnergies AG manufactures and distributes bioethanol, and other biofuels and related products produced from grain or other agricultural raw materials in Germany and internationally. The company also produces and sells protein food and animal feed products, including ProtiGrain, a protein animal feed for ruminants, pigs, poultry and pets as well as in aquaculture; wheat gluten for food and animal feed; distillers dried grains with solubles for animal feed; and ProtiWanze, a liquid animal feed for cattle, pet food, and pigs.

