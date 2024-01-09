Dana Wagner Sells 754 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) insider Dana Wagner sold 754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.05, for a total value of $51,309.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,990,902.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

TWLO traded down $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.85. 2,496,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,082,164. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.89. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.02 and a 12-month high of $79.70.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.03 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 21.44%. Research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Twilio from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. HSBC initiated coverage on Twilio in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Twilio in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the 1st quarter worth about $894,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Twilio by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Twilio by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Twilio by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,765,000 after acquiring an additional 48,552 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

