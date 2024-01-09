Delta 9 Cannabis (TSE:DN) Trading 20% Higher

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (TSE:DN – Get Free Report) was up 20% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 281,171 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 142,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Delta 9 Cannabis Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,156.19, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Get Delta 9 Cannabis alerts:

Delta 9 Cannabis (TSE:DN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Delta 9 Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 256.71% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The company had revenue of C$18.44 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Delta 9 Cannabis Company Profile

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, extraction, wholesale distribution, retail, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis products. Its products include dried cannabis flowers, pre-rolls, and dried sift cannabis, as well as oils, and extracted and derivative products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delta 9 Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta 9 Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.