Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered Destination XL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 20th.

Get Destination XL Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DXLG

Destination XL Group Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:DXLG traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $4.12. 417,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,041. Destination XL Group has a 12 month low of $3.63 and a 12 month high of $7.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.49. The firm has a market cap of $247.94 million, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.37.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $119.19 million during the quarter. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 23.51%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Destination XL Group will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Destination XL Group

In other news, General Counsel Robert S. Molloy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total transaction of $86,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 240,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,375.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Destination XL Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXLG. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Destination XL Group in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 744,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 96,580 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,912 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 166,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 9,907 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Destination XL Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 76.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Destination XL Group

(Get Free Report)

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Destination XL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destination XL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.