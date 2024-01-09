DigiByte (DGB) Price Hits $0.0080

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One DigiByte coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. DigiByte has a total market cap of $134.03 million and approximately $4.29 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DigiByte has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,866.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.80 or 0.00143339 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $244.12 or 0.00531798 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00008868 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00044715 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.78 or 0.00315399 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $92.43 or 0.00201358 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000510 BTC.

DigiByte (CRYPTO:DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,751,451,420 coins. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

