Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th.

Eagle Point Credit has raised its dividend by an average of 8.4% per year over the last three years. Eagle Point Credit has a dividend payout ratio of 107.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Eagle Point Credit to earn $1.42 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 118.3%.

Shares of NYSE:ECC opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $548.30 million, a P/E ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.80. Eagle Point Credit has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $11.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.90.

Eagle Point Credit ( NYSE:ECC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). Eagle Point Credit had a net margin of 74.56% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $36.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Point Credit will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 59,027 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 202,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 7,788 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 117,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 6,898 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the 1st quarter worth $846,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 59,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 14,083 shares during the last quarter. 26.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Eagle Point Credit in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

About Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

