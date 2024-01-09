Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:ECCC)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 9th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1354 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th.
Eagle Point Credit Stock Performance
Shares of Eagle Point Credit stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $21.96. 6,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,997. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.31 and its 200 day moving average is $21.45. Eagle Point Credit has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $22.69.
About Eagle Point Credit
