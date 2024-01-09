Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:ECCC)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 9th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1354 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th.

Eagle Point Credit Stock Performance

Shares of Eagle Point Credit stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $21.96. 6,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,997. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.31 and its 200 day moving average is $21.45. Eagle Point Credit has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $22.69.

About Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

