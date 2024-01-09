Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) to Issue Dividend of $0.20

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 9th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 16.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th.

Eagle Point Income has raised its dividend by an average of 30.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Eagle Point Income Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Eagle Point Income stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $15.09. The stock had a trading volume of 140,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,344. Eagle Point Income has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $15.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.05.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Point Income

Eagle Point Income ( NYSE:EIC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.98 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Eagle Point Income by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Point Income by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 8,078 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Eagle Point Income by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Eagle Point Income during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Eagle Point Income during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

About Eagle Point Income

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

