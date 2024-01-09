ERC20 (ERC20) Hits Market Cap of $11.81 Million

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 19% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 9th. Over the last week, ERC20 has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. ERC20 has a total market cap of $11.81 million and $773.63 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004738 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00016231 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,138.21 or 0.99928384 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00010885 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00009580 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83.29 or 0.00180386 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000076 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000052 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ERC20 Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

