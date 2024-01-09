Ergo Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $109.73 Million (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 9th. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $109.73 million and $525,879.61 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ergo has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar. One Ergo coin can now be bought for approximately $1.51 or 0.00003281 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,070.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.52 or 0.00146610 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $245.42 or 0.00532850 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00008814 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00045636 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $146.68 or 0.00318467 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.23 or 0.00200242 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 72,605,952 coins and its circulating supply is 72,605,802 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

