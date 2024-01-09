Ethereum Classic (ETC) Trading Down 6% Over Last Week

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $20.82 or 0.00045256 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion and approximately $453.60 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,002.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.35 or 0.00146395 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $244.72 or 0.00531973 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00008813 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.37 or 0.00318169 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.43 or 0.00198748 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000511 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 144,959,868 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

