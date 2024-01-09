F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on F.N.B. from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on F.N.B. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd.

NYSE:FNB traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.64. 1,192,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,959,516. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. F.N.B. has a fifty-two week low of $10.09 and a fifty-two week high of $14.68.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $408.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.76 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 26.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that F.N.B. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

