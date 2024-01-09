Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. Buys 738 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 3.1% of Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VB. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $154,377,000. Harbor Advisory Corp MA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 35,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,639,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,367,000. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $840,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 62,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,821,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
VB traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $209.15. The company had a trading volume of 461,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,450. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $216.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $199.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.64. The stock has a market cap of $47.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.
About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
