Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) Sets New 12-Month High at $13.41

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.41 and last traded at $13.41, with a volume of 2 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.41.
Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.82 and its 200 day moving average is $12.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83 and a beta of -0.53.
Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $296.38 million for the quarter.
Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security Services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other. It manages the Vienna airport.
