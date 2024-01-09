Foster Group Inc. Acquires 24,299 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Foster Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,371,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,299 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 6.3% of Foster Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Foster Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $103,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after acquiring an additional 598,395,639 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $234,861,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,023,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958,428 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 582.2% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,807,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 16,089,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,310,000 after buying an additional 3,971,752 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $47.29. 8,901,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,829,675. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.40. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $48.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

