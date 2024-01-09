G999 Price Tops $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (G999)

G999 (G999) traded down 16.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. One G999 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $2,288.05 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, G999 has traded 27.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.56 or 0.00075221 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00027772 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00021291 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00007002 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006544 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001435 BTC.

About G999

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

[Telegram](https://web.telegram.org/z/)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/CK532ec)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/G999Blockchain)[Instagram](https://www.instagram.com/accounts/login/?next=/g999blockchain/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcvLPZzO3QJ2KlSx4sZpF8w/?guided%5Fhelp%5Fflow=5&disable%5Fpolymer=true)”

G999 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.