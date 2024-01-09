Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $115.27

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $115.27 and last traded at $120.16, with a volume of 58 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $122.00.

Gecina Trading Down 1.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.92 and its 200 day moving average is $104.59.

Gecina Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

As a specialist for centrality and uses, Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gecina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gecina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.