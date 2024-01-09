Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Hits New 52-Week High at $65.24

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $65.24 and last traded at $64.42, with a volume of 256098 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.98.

Gemini Therapeutics Stock Up 3.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.98 and a beta of -0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gemini Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Gemini Therapeutics by 80.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 16,297 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Gemini Therapeutics by 2,850.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 351,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 339,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

About Gemini Therapeutics

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein to treat dry AMD patients.

