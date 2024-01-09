Generation Income Properties, Inc. (GIPR) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 11th

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share on Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.
Generation Income Properties Price Performance
Shares of Generation Income Properties stock opened at $4.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of -0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.98 and a 200 day moving average of $3.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. Generation Income Properties has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $6.19.
About Generation Income Properties
