Generation Income Properties, Inc. (GIPR) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 11th

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share on Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

Shares of Generation Income Properties stock opened at $4.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of -0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.98 and a 200 day moving average of $3.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. Generation Income Properties has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $6.19.

Generation Income Properties, Inc, located in Tampa, Florida, is an internally managed real estate investment trust formed to acquire and own, directly and jointly, real estate investments focused on retail, office, and industrial net lease properties in densely populated submarkets.

