GensoKishi Metaverse Price Reaches $0.0379 on Exchanges (MV)

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 9th. In the last seven days, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded 21.1% lower against the dollar. GensoKishi Metaverse has a total market cap of $7.58 million and $1.22 million worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0379 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GensoKishi Metaverse Profile

GensoKishi Metaverse was first traded on January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 199,783,459 tokens. The official website for GensoKishi Metaverse is genso.game. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GensoKishi Metaverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

