Golden Goose (GOLD) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $0.03

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 9th. In the last week, Golden Goose has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. Golden Goose has a total market cap of $15,268.12 and approximately $0.03 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golden Goose token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Golden Goose Profile

Golden Goose’s launch date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 tokens. Golden Goose’s official website is goldengoose.io. Golden Goose’s official message board is medium.com/@contact_31481. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @goldengoosenews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay’s cheap and clean electricity.

_The official Golden Goose ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. _”

Buying and Selling Golden Goose

