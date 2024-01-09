Goldfinch (GFI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $84.69 Million

Goldfinch (GFI) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Goldfinch has a market cap of $84.69 million and approximately $441,562.27 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Goldfinch has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. One Goldfinch token can now be purchased for $1.29 or 0.00002804 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000781 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000052 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Goldfinch Profile
Goldfinch was first traded on January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,576,412 tokens. The official message board for Goldfinch is medium.com/goldfinch-fi. Goldfinch’s official website is goldfinch.finance. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Goldfinch Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldfinch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldfinch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goldfinch using one of the exchanges listed above.
