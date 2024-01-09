Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HELE. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Helen of Troy from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

Helen of Troy Stock Up 3.4 %

HELE stock traded up $4.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.26. 297,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,784. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Helen of Troy has a fifty-two week low of $81.14 and a fifty-two week high of $143.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.87.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $549.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.11 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Helen of Troy will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HELE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,786,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,978,000 after purchasing an additional 98,375 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,408,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,754,000 after purchasing an additional 16,124 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,050,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,491,000 after purchasing an additional 149,425 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,099,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,788,000 after purchasing an additional 209,588 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 881,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,535,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated hydration bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs and accessories, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

