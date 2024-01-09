Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPY) Trading 1.4% Higher

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.40 and last traded at $48.40. 109 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.73.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.60.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms in North America, the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

