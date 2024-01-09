Hillcrest Petroleum (CVE:HRH) Trading Up 10%

Shares of Hillcrest Petroleum Ltd. (CVE:HRH – Get Free Report) were up 10% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 968,083 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 3,372,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Hillcrest Petroleum Stock Up 10.0 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$46.26 million and a P/E ratio of -12.94.

Hillcrest Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hillcrest Petroleum Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in North America. It has an option to acquire 75% working interest in West Hazel field, a petroleum asset located in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Hillcrest Resources Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hillcrest Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillcrest Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.