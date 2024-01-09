HPQ Silicon (CVE:HPQ) Trading 4.5% Higher

HPQ Silicon Inc. (CVE:HPQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. 138,855 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 165,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

HPQ Silicon Stock Up 4.5 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.26. The company has a market cap of C$84.48 million, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.53.

HPQ Silicon Company Profile

HPQ Silicon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides silica and silicon-based solutions in Canada. It is also developing a portfolio of silicon and silica products primarily for battery and electric vehicle manufacturers, and hydrogen applications; and carbon particles for capacitor applications.

