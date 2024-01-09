Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on HUBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $333.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hubbell from $300.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hubbell has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.14.

Hubbell Trading Up 1.5 %

HUBB stock traded up $4.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $327.85. The company had a trading volume of 464,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,548. The business has a 50-day moving average of $307.12 and a 200-day moving average of $311.09. Hubbell has a one year low of $219.77 and a one year high of $340.06. The stock has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.12). Hubbell had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hubbell will post 15.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hubbell news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total value of $543,097.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,078.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hubbell news, Director John F. Malloy purchased 797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $313.50 per share, with a total value of $249,859.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,618,860.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total value of $543,097.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,078.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hubbell

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBB. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new position in Hubbell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its position in Hubbell by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 1,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hubbell by 2,450.7% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new position in Hubbell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,489,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Hubbell by 330.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

