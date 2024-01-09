Hudson Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,798 shares during the quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 74.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.38. The stock had a trading volume of 6,745,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,604,371. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $48.25 and a 52-week high of $75.18. The firm has a market cap of $104.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 60.91%.

In related news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 2,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,412.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 8,500 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 13,571 shares of company stock worth $672,994 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.41.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

