ICON One Day Volume Hits $7.69 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000476 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ICON has traded 21.7% lower against the dollar. ICON has a total market cap of $217.24 million and approximately $7.69 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

ICON Profile

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 976,250,661 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official website is icon.community. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 976,228,295.7067965 with 976,228,296.6494354 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.23831869 USD and is up 6.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $7,501,829.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

