Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Hits New 52-Week High at $73.49

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $73.49 and last traded at $73.28, with a volume of 327591 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.55.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IMCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Immunocore in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Immunocore in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Immunocore in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Immunocore from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Immunocore has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.17.

The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.29.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.36. Immunocore had a negative net margin of 28.16% and a negative return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $62.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Immunocore news, insider Leger Tina Amber St sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.89, for a total transaction of $305,768.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMCR. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in Immunocore by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,096,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,402,000 after buying an additional 66,754 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Immunocore by 5.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,913,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,106,000 after acquiring an additional 217,920 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Immunocore by 0.9% during the second quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,028,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,583,000 after acquiring an additional 26,748 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Immunocore by 4.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,136,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,870,000 after acquiring an additional 90,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Immunocore by 3.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,383,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,398,000 after purchasing an additional 49,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also developing other programs for oncology comprise tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial in patients with advanced melanoma; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising cutaneous melanoma, ovarian, non-small cell lung cancer, and endometrial; IMC-T119C for multiple solid tumor cancers; IMC-P115C for multiple solid tumor cancers; and IMC-R117C, which is for a range of tumors, including colorectal, gastro-esophageal, and pancreatic cancers.

