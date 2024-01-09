InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $0.01

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, January 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, February 5th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th.

Shares of NYSE IHT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.43. The stock had a trading volume of 454 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,326. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 million, a PE ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.57. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $3.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

In related news, CEO James F. Wirth acquired 1,323 shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,675.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,217,281.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,943,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,961,819,984.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other InnSuites Hospitality Trust news, CEO James F. Wirth bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2,254.45 per share, with a total value of $3,381,675.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,947,784 shares in the company, valued at $13,408,981,638.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James F. Wirth bought 1,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,675.95 per share, with a total value of $2,217,281.85. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,943,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,961,819,984.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 7,638 shares of company stock worth $6,318,760. 2.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on InnSuites Hospitality Trust in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

