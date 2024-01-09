InPlay Oil Corp. (IPOOF) to Issue Dividend of $0.01 on January 31st

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0113 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This is a boost from InPlay Oil’s previous dividend of $0.01.

InPlay Oil Price Performance

InPlay Oil stock opened at $1.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $152.96 million, a P/E ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.87. InPlay Oil has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $2.41.

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.79 million for the quarter. InPlay Oil had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 17.47%.

About InPlay Oil

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It also produces light-oil primarily in the Willesden Green area of central Alberta.

