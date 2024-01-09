Insider Buying: Finsbury Growth & Income (LON:FGT) Insider Buys 4,000 Shares of Stock

Finsbury Growth & Income (LON:FGT – Get Free Report) insider Simon Hayes purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 836 ($10.66) per share, for a total transaction of £33,440 ($42,625.88).

Simon Hayes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Finsbury Growth & Income alerts:

On Tuesday, November 14th, Simon Hayes acquired 2,256 shares of Finsbury Growth & Income stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 810 ($10.33) per share, with a total value of £18,273.60 ($23,293.31).

Finsbury Growth & Income Stock Performance

Shares of FGT traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 838 ($10.68). 373,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,070. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 832.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 851.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 1,197.14 and a beta of 0.53. Finsbury Growth & Income has a 52-week low of GBX 788.71 ($10.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 923 ($11.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

About Finsbury Growth & Income

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is co-managed by Lindsell Train Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Finsbury Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finsbury Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.