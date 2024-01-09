Insider Buying: Finsbury Growth & Income (LON:FGT) Insider Buys 4,000 Shares of Stock

Finsbury Growth & Income (LON:FGT – Get Free Report) insider Simon Hayes purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 836 ($10.66) per share, for a total transaction of £33,440 ($42,625.88).
Simon Hayes also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 14th, Simon Hayes acquired 2,256 shares of Finsbury Growth & Income stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 810 ($10.33) per share, with a total value of £18,273.60 ($23,293.31).
Finsbury Growth & Income Stock Performance
Shares of FGT traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 838 ($10.68). 373,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,070. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 832.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 851.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 1,197.14 and a beta of 0.53. Finsbury Growth & Income has a 52-week low of GBX 788.71 ($10.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 923 ($11.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 0.48.
About Finsbury Growth & Income
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is co-managed by Lindsell Train Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
