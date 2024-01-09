Insider Selling: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) COO Sells 731 Shares of Stock

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) COO Brendan Teehan sold 731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total value of $21,900.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,232.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Brendan Teehan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Monday, November 20th, Brendan Teehan sold 4,960 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $112,294.40.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ ACAD traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.66. 1,625,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,675,565. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.33 and a beta of 0.59. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.74 and a 12 month high of $33.99.

Institutional Trading of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.40 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 38.84% and a negative net margin of 23.55%. Equities research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.