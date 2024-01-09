International Paper Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (NYSE:IP)

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.4625 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%.

International Paper has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years. International Paper has a dividend payout ratio of 70.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect International Paper to earn $2.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.85 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.0%.

Shares of International Paper stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $37.67. 2,258,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,217,739. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. International Paper has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $41.89. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 50.85 and a beta of 1.03.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 10.79%. International Paper’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at $83,530,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,929,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,331,687,000 after buying an additional 1,436,757 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 13,649.1% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,002,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 994,883 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 117.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,591,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,450,000 after buying an additional 860,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at $25,614,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IP shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.22.

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

