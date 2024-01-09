Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) EVP Sells $8,841,337.44 in Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total value of $8,841,337.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,943,955.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $7.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $605.18. 1,271,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,310,462. The company has a market cap of $169.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $378.22 and a one year high of $631.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $573.45 and a 200 day moving average of $529.24.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 39.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Intuit by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,747,000. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. HSBC began coverage on Intuit in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $520.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Intuit from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.67.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

