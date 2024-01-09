Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners cut its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,770 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Intuit were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,727,000. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $652,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 36,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,730,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 617,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $315,669,000 after buying an additional 222,317 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 761 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $5.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $604.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 548,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,010. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $573.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $529.24. The company has a market cap of $169.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $378.22 and a one year high of $631.07.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $587.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INTU

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total transaction of $1,015,982.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total transaction of $1,015,982.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.