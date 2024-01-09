Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $46.50

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $46.50 and last traded at $46.60, with a volume of 159474 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.97.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.22. The firm has a market cap of $522.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 167.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 200.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 364.5% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 184.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

