IOTA (MIOTA) Market Cap Hits $701.49 Million

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 9th. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $701.49 million and $18.62 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded down 23.9% against the US dollar. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000488 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IOTA alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001181 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00006965 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000048 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 65.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA (MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 4,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,076,403,570 coins. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.