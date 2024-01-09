iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 485,477 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 282,081 shares.The stock last traded at $36.90 and had previously closed at $37.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

iRobot Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.18.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($3.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by ($1.25). The firm had revenue of $186.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.75 million. iRobot had a negative return on equity of 65.49% and a negative net margin of 34.56%. On average, analysts forecast that iRobot Co. will post -8.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of iRobot

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iRobot by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,952,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,916,000 after buying an additional 19,910 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in iRobot during the 3rd quarter worth $2,509,000. Carmignac Gestion boosted its position in iRobot by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 18,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in iRobot during the 3rd quarter worth $503,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iRobot by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

Further Reading

