Jet Protocol Hits 24 Hour Volume of $150,861.77 (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.46 million and approximately $150,861.77 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 83.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004780 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00016488 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,662.24 or 0.99876539 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00010961 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00009714 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.28 or 0.00186522 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000074 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00392177 USD and is down -3.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $179,365.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

