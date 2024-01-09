Jupiter Green (LON:JGC) Trading 0.5% Higher

Jupiter Green (LON:JGC – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 204 ($2.60) and last traded at GBX 204 ($2.60). 3,261 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 20,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 203 ($2.59).

Jupiter Green Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 188.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 196.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50. The firm has a market cap of £40.86 million, a P/E ratio of -20,400.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Jupiter Green Company Profile

Jupiter Green Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Jupiter Unit Trust Managers Limited. The fund is managed by Jupiter Asset Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors with a focus on companies which have a significant focus on environmental solutions such as clean energy, water management, waste management, sustainable living, environmental services, and green transport.

