Kaizen Discovery (CVE:KZD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.10

Kaizen Discovery Inc. (CVE:KZD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 10000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Kaizen Discovery Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.28. The stock has a market cap of C$6.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Kaizen Discovery alerts:

Kaizen Discovery (CVE:KZD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Kaizen Discovery Company Profile

Kaizen Discovery Inc engages in the exploration of mineral projects in Peru and Canada. It holds interest in the Pinaya Copper-Gold Project that covers an area of 101 square kilometers and includes 10 kilometers of underexplored strike length within the Andahuaylas-Yauri Porphyry Belt in southeastern Peru.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kaizen Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaizen Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.