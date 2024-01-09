Kaizen Discovery (CVE:KZD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.10

Kaizen Discovery Inc. (CVE:KZDGet Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 10000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Kaizen Discovery Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.28. The stock has a market cap of C$6.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.23.

Kaizen Discovery (CVE:KZDGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Kaizen Discovery Company Profile

Kaizen Discovery Inc engages in the exploration of mineral projects in Peru and Canada. It holds interest in the Pinaya Copper-Gold Project that covers an area of 101 square kilometers and includes 10 kilometers of underexplored strike length within the Andahuaylas-Yauri Porphyry Belt in southeastern Peru.

