Kava Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $810.77 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 9th. During the last week, Kava has traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar. Kava has a total market cap of $810.77 million and $27.63 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava token can now be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00001640 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.29 or 0.00075096 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00028121 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00021454 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00007048 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006544 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,861,850 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,082,861,851 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

