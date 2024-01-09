KOK (KOK) Trading 10.9% Lower This Week

KOK (KOK) traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Over the last week, KOK has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One KOK token can currently be purchased for about $0.0093 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. KOK has a market capitalization of $4.66 million and $967,317.95 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004709 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00015435 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,635.17 or 0.99821158 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00010725 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00009705 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.05 or 0.00167058 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003396 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK (KOK) is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.01167554 USD and is up 5.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $1,167,390.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

