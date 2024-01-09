Komodo (KMD) Price Reaches $0.25 on Top Exchanges

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One Komodo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000547 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a total market cap of $34.23 million and approximately $515,555.54 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Komodo has traded down 16.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Komodo alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00046097 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00042533 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00015429 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Komodo Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.