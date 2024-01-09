Komodo Price Tops $0.25 on Top Exchanges (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 9th. During the last week, Komodo has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a market capitalization of $34.39 million and $549,418.64 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000549 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00046506 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00043781 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00015659 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

