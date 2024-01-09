Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is a boost from Liberty All-Star Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.
Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years.
Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of USA stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $6.51. 1,291,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,151. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.20 and a 200 day moving average of $6.23. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.62 and a fifty-two week high of $7.04.
Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Company Profile
Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.
