Liquity USD (LUSD) Price Reaches $1.02 on Major Exchanges

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One Liquity USD token can now be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00002230 BTC on popular exchanges. Liquity USD has a total market capitalization of $151.84 million and $4.03 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Liquity USD has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Liquity USD Token Profile

Liquity USD’s genesis date was April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 149,136,832 tokens. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Liquity USD is www.liquity.org.

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

